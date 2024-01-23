OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R to launch in India today: Here's when and how to catch the LIVE event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 12, 12R, and Buds 3 to launch in India today

OnePlus 12 Launch Update: OnePlus is all set to introduce its flagship OnePlus 12 series and the OnePlus 12R in India. The company previously revealed these devices' specifications during their official unveiling in China, creating fan anticipation.

Live Streaming Details

For those eager to witness the launch, OnePlus will livestream the event on YouTube at 7:30 PM. The stream will also be accessible on all OnePlus social media platforms.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12, the flagship device, is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by 16GB of RAM. This suggests high-performance capabilities. Initially launched in China last December, the phone features a 5,400mAh battery supporting 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and a vibrant 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pricing Insights and Leaks

A recent leak has hinted at the pricing of the OnePlus 12 in India. The base model with 12GB of RAM is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB variant may cost slightly more at Rs. 69,999.

OnePlus 12R for Premium Mid-Range

The OnePlus 12R is anticipated to compete in the premium mid-range segment, featuring configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Priced around Rs. 40,000, it is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Buds 3 Launch Confirmed

Additionally, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS on January 23 in India, Europe, and North America. Promising premium audio, these wireless earbuds boast a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver, up to 44 hours of battery life, and come in two stylish colours – Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray.

