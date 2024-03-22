Lava O2 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava O2

Lava has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Lava O2 succeeds the Lava O1, which was launched last year in the country. The Lava O2 comes with dual-rear cameras, a Unisoc chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Lava O2 smartphone.

Lava O2 India price and availability

The Lava O2 is available in three colours: Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold. The smartphone is offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 8,499. As an introductory offer, the smartphone is available with a Rs 500 discount, with an effective price of Rs 7,999.

The smartphone will be available for sale starting March 27 via Amazon and Lava E-store.

Lava O2 specifications

The Lava O2 is powered by Unisoc T616 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB via 8GB virtual RAM support and the storage can be expanded up to 512GB. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS and is confirmed to get the latest Android 14 update soon.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets AG Glass back design. The smartphone gets a dual rear camera set up at the back with 50MP main lens, which is assisted by an auxiliary lens. It has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Lava O2 packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support. It has a facial unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint for added security. The OS is claimed to have no ads or bloatware, unlike other phones in this segment. Lava has also promised 2 years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Apple rollouts iOS 17.4.1, iPad 17.4.1 for iPhone, iPad models: Here's what's new