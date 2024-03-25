iOS 18 likely to offer more personalised home screen, AI features: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 18

Apple is all set to unveil its latest iPhone operating system, iOS 18, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. As per a report, the upcoming iPhone operating system will offer a more personalised home screen and will come with artificial integration throughout the operating system.

Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter said that the company is expected to offer more customisation to iOS, making the home screen more customisable than before. Although Apple is yet to make any announcement for the same, these features are expected to roll out with iOS 17.

In addition to this, the next generation of the iOS operating system is also expected to offer new accessibility features, such as an expansion of the existing "Conversation Boost" feature in AirPods Pro, transforming it into a more comprehensive "hearing aid"-type technology.

Apple is also likely to focus on integrating AI in iOS 18 to catch up with its rivals. The iPhone maker is reportedly working on various AI-powered features, including improvements to Siri, AI-generated playlists for Apple Music, AI document generation in the iWork suite, and smarter reply suggestions in Messages.

Gurman previously reported that Apple has been seeking to partner with Google or OpenAI for the AI capabilities in iOS 18, although the exact details of this integration are not yet clear. Gurman mentioned that the new AI features will be aimed at helping users better manage their daily lives.

The first developer betas for iOS are usually released in June, with a public release planned for the fall, possibly aligning with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup in September. Apple is expected to announce the date for WWDC 2024 in the next few weeks, as the company usually reveals the event and sends out invitations in March or April.

