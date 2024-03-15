Google I/O 2024 date announced: Here's everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE I/O Google I/O 2024

Google has announced the date of its annual developer’s conference, Google I/O 2024. This year, the annual event will take place on May 14, at 10.30PM IST in India. The event will begin with a keynote presentation from Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. During the event, the company will reveal its latest products, AI advancements, and software updates to developers worldwide.

Google for Developers revealed the date of Google I/O via a post on X (formerly Twitter) where it asked users to complete a logic puzzle to reveal the date of Google I/O. Those who are not interested in solving the 15 puzzles that are available on the Google I/O website, can choose "I'd rather observe." This option will redirect them to the page where Google is announcing the date for Google I/O 2024.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

This year's Google I/O keynote is expected to be focused on AI. Google has been investing heavily in the AI space since last year and has undergone some major changes. For instance, Google Search now features an AI-generated summary at the top of search results, which was announced during Google I/O 2023. In addition to this, Google's AI chatbot, Bard, is now called Gemini and can generate images.

Apart from AI, Google I/O might also give us a glimpse of the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a. The smartphone was accidentally confirmed by a Google engineer a couple of days back. In addition to this, we might hear about Android 15, which has been under development for quite some time.

It is important to note that all of this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as Google has not yet revealed any details about what will be announced during the event.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini will not return response on queries related to election in India: Here's why