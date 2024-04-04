Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series likely to launch on April 12: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series

Infinix is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series in India. The upcoming Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India in April and will include the Inifinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. These smartphones were unveiled globally in March this year. They feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 108-megapixel triple rear camera units. Indian variants of these smartphones are also expected to come with similar specifications. Now, a report has tipped the expected launch date of the smartphones. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series India launch (expected) and availability

As per a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is likely to launch in India on April 12. However, the company is yet to confirm the same.

Infinix has created a Flipkart microsite for the upcoming series. The microsite has confirmed a few key specifications and colour options of the smartphone. The smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart and will be available in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green colour options.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series specifications

As per the information available on the microsite, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series models will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoCs along with Infinix's X1 Cheetah chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 12GB of RAM, which is expandable up to an additional 12GB.

The smartphones will feature 120Hz curved AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They will carry a 5,000mAh battery with All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology. These smartphones will support 100W wired hyper charging, 20W wireless Mag charging, and wireless reverse charging.

On the camera front, the smartphones will get triple rear camera units with 108MP main camera and 3x lossless zoom and 32MP front camera.

