OnePlus introduces new AI Eraser for image editing: Details

OnePlus, a global technology brand launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) Eraser image editing feature for smartphone users on Wednesday. Starting this month, the feature will be rolled out gradually to OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4, the company said.

"As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionise the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches," Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

He also mentioned that the company plans to introduce more AI features this year.

With AI Eraser users will be able to select and remove unwanted objects within images from the Photo Gallery.

After the user highlights certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image, the underlying AI analyses the selected area and automatically generates a replacement background that blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image, the company explained.

"All OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs, and we will continue to invest heavily in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that move us closer to our vision for a more convenient future for all," said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OnePlus.

Recently, OnePlus launched the Nord CE4 smartphone in the Indian market which has been priced at Rs 24999 onwards and is available on the official channel partners and websites. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and runs on 8GB RAM. The handset will go on sale from April 4 onwards.

