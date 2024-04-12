Infinix launches Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro+ 5G in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Note 40 series

Infinix has launched a new smartphone series in India. The newly launched Infinix Note 40 series comprises Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G smartphones. These smartphones made their global debut last month. Some of the highlights of the Infinix Note 40 series include: ‘All-Round FastCharge 2.0’ technology, 20W wireless MagCharge and wireless reverse charging, curved AMOLED displays, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro+ 5G India price and availability

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is offered in three colour options: Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green. The Infinix Note 40 Pro is available with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 21,999 while the Note 40 Pro+ comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 24,999.

The Early bird sale for the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series starts today in the country via Flipkart from 12 PM. The company is yet to announce the regular sale date on the smartphones.

Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 2,000 off via HDFC and SBI credit card transactions during the early bird sale on Flipkart. In addition to this, they can also get extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

The early bird buyers will also get a MagKit (MagCase + MagPower charger) worth Rs 4,999 for free.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 6nm processor paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. They run on Android 14-based XOS 14.

They feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the camera front, these smartphones get a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. They have a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

While the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ packs a 4,600mAh battery with 100W charging support the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. There is a 20W Wireless MagCharge support on both models. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, stereo speakers with sound by JBL, IP53 rating, and dual microphones.

