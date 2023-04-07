Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Indian consumer witnesses huge value creation in tech space with 250 billion USD in valuation: Report

The pandemic accelerated digital penetration by 12-24 months across different sectors, thereby boosting the adoption of e-commerce and reaching a total of 350-400 million online shoppers by 2025, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Matrix Partners India.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 07, 2023 18:22 IST
The last five years have seen around 4,351 consumer tech deals and 54 billion USD in deal flows in the Indian market. A new report has shown that the Indian consumer tech space has seen large value creation with over USD 250 billion in valuation and more than 40 unicorns (as per the report till December 2022).

The pandemic accelerated digital penetration by 12-24 months across different sectors, thereby boosting the adoption of e-commerce and reaching a total of 350-400 million online shoppers by 2025, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Matrix Partners India.

It is reported that in the next 5-10 years, India's economy is projected to grow by $3.5 trillion, which is equivalent to the amount added since it got Independence, 75 years ago.

Siddharth Agarwal, Principal, Matrix Partners India said, "This growth is expected to result in a remarkable surge in per-capita income, leading to an increase in discretionary spending that has not been witnessed in the past."

He further added, "This presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to tap into a rapidly growing market and contribute to the country's economic growth while solving real-world problems."

As per the findings, there is an increasing relevance of omnichannel with around 6-8 times growth in digitally-influenced retail spending, reaching $207 million in 2021.

There has been a 1.8x increase in time spent online by consumers on social media and photo/video apps in the last three years, leading to these channels becoming important for e-commerce with the emergence of discovery-led shopping and social commerce, the findings showed.

Marketplaces are overtaking search engines as new search sites with 35-40 per cent of consumers choosing marketplaces for searches in select user categories, such as electronics, fashion, mobile, food and FMCG and beauty and personal care.

ALSO READ: Transcribe meetings and interviews effortlessly with these AI-Powered apps

Parul Bajaj, Managing Director and Partner, at Boston Consulting Group said, "New online shoppers are not the same as existing ones -- they are older, more women, lower income and from smaller towns. This is both an opportunity and a challenge as entrepreneurs and leaders innovate on business models to serve the new consumer."

Consumers are seeking quicker gratification with shorter delivery options, leading to the emergence of Q-commerce, which has rapidly increased to 25-30 per cent of the overall online grocery market.

"New commerce models such as assisted and conversational commerce, influencer commerce, live/video commerce and group buying could provide an impetus to existing and new shoppers," said the report.

Inputs from IANS

