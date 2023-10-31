How iPhone users can now enjoy 31-person group calls on WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp for iPhone now supports 31-person group call

Group calls on WhatsApp with up to 31 participants on iOS: WhatsApp, a popular messaging app owned by Meta, is now allowing group calls with up to 31 participants. This feature is rolling out widely for WhatsApp users on iOS devices, making it easier to connect with more friends or colleagues. In a recent update (version 23.21.72) available on the App Store, WhatsApp introduced this enhanced calling feature.

Before this update, group calls on WhatsApp already supported up to 32 participants, but you could only add 15 contacts when starting a group call. With the latest changes, you can now initiate group calls with the full capacity of 32 participants right from the start.

Here's how to do it

Open WhatsApp and tap the "CALLS" tab.

Select "New call" and then "New group call."

Choose the contacts you want to add to the call and tap "Voice call."

This update simplifies and improves the calling experience, allowing you to connect with more people seamlessly. To ensure you have the latest updates and access to this feature, always keep your WhatsApp app up to date. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to respond to support queries.

AI to respond to support queries

The AI-generated messages will be powered by Meta's secure AI service, promising to offer more relevant and helpful responses to user inquiries. This feature, although still in development, aims to improve user interactions, reduce response times, and ensure a more efficient support experience for WhatsApp users and customer service.

So, iPhone users, enjoy the enhanced group calling feature, and keep an eye out for the AI-driven support feature coming your way in the future!

