HONOR to launch X9b smartphone in India today - Here's how to live stream and what to expect

HONOR launch event today: HONOR is set to launch its latest smartphone, the X9b, in India on February 15. The event, scheduled for 12:30 PM IST, will unveil the durable HONOR X9b smartphone along with the HONOR CHOICE X5 earbuds and HONOR CHOICE smartwatch.

Viewers can catch the live stream on HONOR's brand handles on various social media platforms and HTech’s official YouTube Channel.

Livestream details

Date : February 15, 2024

: February 15, 2024 Time : 12:00 PM

: 12:00 PM Livestream Link : Here

: Here Platform: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon Live

During the event, viewers can expect

A detailed look at the HONOR X9b, HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5, and HONOR CHOICE Watch.

Live demonstrations and hands-on impressions of the HONOR ‘X’ series.

Interactive sessions, Q&A sessions, and giveaways.

What to expect from HONOR products

According to the company, the HONOR X9b boasts durability with features like the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop 360° Display and airbag cushioning technology, providing resistance to drops up to 1.5 meters. It comes with a 5800mAh battery and hardware-level low-blue light for eye comfort. The phone sports a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz panel and 1.5K resolution.

The HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 offer balanced audio quality, ANC, and a 35-hour battery life.

The HONOR CHOICE Watch features an AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in GPS, one-click calling, and long battery life, catering to active lifestyles.

Stay tuned for the launch event on February 15, 2024, as HONOR introduces its latest products in India. You can find all the latest updates on the India TV tech page.

