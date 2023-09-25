Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google announces retirement of basic HTML Gmail by January 2024

Google has announced that it will discontinue the Basic HTML version of its Gmail service in January 2024, signalling a move towards a more unified and feature-rich Gmail experience for all users.

This decision to end Basic HTML support has been communicated via a support page titled "Use the latest version of Gmail in your browser." According to Google, users will be able to display Gmail in Basic HTML view until January 2024, after which Gmail will automatically switch to the Standard view.

Until that time, users with unsupported browsers can continue to access Gmail in Basic HTML view on both their computers and mobile browsers. This transition reflects Google's ongoing efforts to ensure that all Gmail users have access to a consistent and enhanced experience.

In addition to this transition, Google is introducing a valuable feature to Gmail on Android. Users will soon have access to a "Select all" button, simplifying the process of managing emails in their inbox.

This feature will become available when users select multiple emails at once, streamlining the process of marking, moving, or deleting emails. While the "Select all" button sounds like it would apply to all emails, it is, in fact, limited to selecting up to 50 emails at a time, mirroring the functionality available on the web version of Gmail.

The introduction of this feature to Gmail's Android app represents a step towards feature parity between the mobile and web versions of the service. This enhancement will be especially helpful for users looking to declutter their inboxes and efficiently manage large volumes of emails while on the go.

Overall, Google's decision to discontinue the Basic HTML version of Gmail aligns with its goal of delivering a unified and feature-rich experience across all platforms. This move, coupled with the introduction of the "Select all" button for Gmail on Android, aims to enhance the usability and convenience of the email service for millions of users worldwide.

Inputs from IANS

