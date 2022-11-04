Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Google has already integrated 1000 popular languages across the world into Google Search, despite the criticism about their functionality. The Models of language were reportedly facing some flaws, like re-enacting harmful societal biases like xenophobia, racism and more.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 04, 2022 14:06 IST
Google, search
Image Source : PIXABAY Google Search

Google has announced an ambitious new project to build a single AI language model which could support around 1,000 of the most spoken languages from around the world.

According to The Verge, as a first step toward this goal, the company has been unveiling an AI model, which has been trained in over 400 languages, which is called "the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today."

"The company believes that creating a model of this size will make it easier to bring various AI functionalities to languages that are poorly represented in online spaces and AI training datasets (also known as "low-resource languages')," Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of research at Google AI was quoted as saying.

"By having a single model that is exposed to and trained on many different languages, we get much better performance on our low-resource languages," he added.

These language models have already been integrated into Google Search, despite criticism about their functionality. Models of language have some flaws, such as re-enacting harmful societal biases such as racism and xenophobia and failing to comprehend human-oriented language.

The company has fired its own researchers for publishing papers highlighting these issues, according to a report.

Related Stories
Google Chrome update for Android brings amazing features which you must know

Google Chrome update for Android brings amazing features which you must know

Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google fined Rs 1,337 crore by CCI for abusing dominant position in Android ecosystem

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google Play Store Update: Apps with 20 million downloads got removed

Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google to upgrade storage capacity from 15GB to 1TB: Know the benefits, eligibility, and more

Google Play Games for PC Beta expands to eight countries

Google Play Games for PC Beta expands to eight countries

Moreover, the company shared new research on text-to-video models, a prototype AI writing assistant called Wordcraft, and an update to its AI Test Kitchen app that allows users access to under-development AI models like Imagen, which converts text into images, it added.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News