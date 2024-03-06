Google Pixel 8a could be more expensive than Pixel 7a: Here's all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7a

Google launched its flagship Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in October last year. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil its new mid-range offering, Pixel 8a, under its Pixel 8 series. As per a leaked report available online, the company is likely to launch Pixel 8a in May and the upcoming smartphone can be more expensive than its predecessor- Pixel 7a. Here’s everything we know so far.

As per a report by Winfuture.de, the Pixel 8a is likely to be offered in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB and expected to be available in four colours: (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige). The Pixel 8a with 128GB of storage is likely to start at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and the other variant with 256GB of storage is expected to be priced at EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). For comparison, the Pixel 7a was launched at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

The upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to be equipped with Google Tensor G3 SoC.

Meanwhile, Google has announced 9 new features for Android devices including the integration of the company's Gemini AI into its Message app. Gemini now integrates with Google Messages, offering a separate chat box for users to converse, ask queries, rewrite messages and more. This feature is currently in beta testing.

“Starting this week in beta in English, you can access Gemini right in Google Messages on your Android phone. Chat with Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app,” Google said.

Google has added Generative AI technology in Android Auto, which can now summarize lengthy texts and group chats and read them out loud for drivers. This feature also offers relevant suggestions for replies and actions to drivers.

