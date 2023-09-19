Follow us on Image Source : BARD Google empowers Bard Chatbot with Deep Integration into Its apps and services

Google has enhanced its Bard generative AI chatbot, making it more integrated with its suite of apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels. This integration aims to provide more helpful responses by tapping into Google's ecosystem. Additionally, Google has expanded Bard's features to double-check its answers through the "Google it" feature. Users can now upload images with Google Lens, access Search images in responses, and receive Bard's responses in over 40 supported languages.

A notable addition is "Bard Extensions in English," which facilitates interaction and collaboration with Bard. This feature allows Bard to find and display relevant information from various Google tools, even when the required data is spread across multiple apps and services. Google emphasizes that content from Gmail, Docs, and Drive accessed via Workspace extensions remains private and is not used to show ads or train the Bard model.

The "Google it" button has been improved, enabling users to verify Bard's responses more easily. When users click on the "G" icon, Bard evaluates its response and checks for web content that supports or contradicts it. This feature leverages research from Google Research and Google DeepMind to enhance the reliability of Bard's responses.

Google has also introduced a feature that allows users to build on previous Bard conversations. When someone shares a Bard chat via a public link, others can continue the conversation, ask additional questions on the topic, or use it as a starting point for their discussions.

This update demonstrates Google's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of its AI chatbot Bard and integrating it further into its ecosystem of apps and services. By providing more accurate and context-aware responses, Google aims to improve user engagement and utility across its platforms. Moreover, Google emphasizes user privacy and control over data shared with Bard, offering options to customize the use of extensions and features

Inputs from IANS

