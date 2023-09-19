Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 receive substantial price drop

Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100, two popular smartphones in India, have recently received significant price cuts. Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has slashed the prices of these Y series smartphones by Rs. 2,000, offering more affordability to potential buyers. Both these smartphones, released earlier this year, come with distinctive features like color-changing fluorite AG glass rear panels and vibrant 90Hz AMOLED displays.
The Vivo Y100A 5G boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Vivo Y100 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Despite their processor differences, both phones share some common attributes. They both feature impressive 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups and are powered by a robust 4,500mAh battery, supporting rapid 44W flash charging.
As for the revised prices, Vivo has confirmed this significant price reduction through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Vivo Y100A is now available at a price of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999. It's worth noting that the smartphone was initially launched with a starting price of Rs. 23,999 in April.
On the other hand, the Vivo Y100's new price tag in India is Rs. 21,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, marking a substantial drop from its original price of Rs. 23,999. These new price adjustments are now visible on various online platforms including Vivo's official online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.
Both the Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 share several features. They run on the latest Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and sport 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) AMOLED displays featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, they both feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, these smartphones come with a 16-megapixel front camera.
These recent price cuts aim to make these Vivo Y series smartphones even more appealing to consumers, providing them with compelling options in the competitive Indian smartphone market.