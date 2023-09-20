Google Partners with US Department of Defense to Develop AI-Powered Microscope for cancer detection

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google collaborates with US Defense Department for AI Cancer-detecting microscope

Google has collaborated with the US Department of Defense to create an Augmented Reality Microscope (ARM) powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist medical professionals in identifying cancer. This cutting-edge device has demonstrated promise as a valuable tool for pathologists, especially those who lack easy access to second opinions, as reported by CNBC.

The ARM features a sizeable eyepiece and a platform for examining traditional glass slides, coupled with a computer tower housing the AI models. The AI system is designed to detect cancer cells on the glass slide under the microscope. It provides a visual aid in the form of a bright green line, which highlights the precise location of the cancer. Additionally, the AI generates a black and white heat map on the monitor, offering a pixelated representation of the cancer's boundaries to assess its severity.

Dr. Niels Olson, the chief medical officer of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) at the Department of Defense, clarified that the ARM is intended to complement pathologists' expertise rather than replace them. The microscope could prove particularly beneficial in smaller, remote laboratories and serve as a valuable resource for pathology residents in training.

Google Cloud's Global Director of Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Aashima Gupta, revealed that Google has developed four algorithms for the ARM capable of identifying breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and mitosis. These AI models are trained on data from the DIU, and Google employees and infrastructure do not have access to this data, ensuring privacy and security.

The DIU plans to make the ARM accessible to all government users via the General Services Administration website in the upcoming fall. The device is expected to cost health systems between $90,000 to $100,000.

In summary, Google's partnership with the US Department of Defense has resulted in the development of an AI-powered Augmented Reality Microscope aimed at assisting pathologists in identifying cancer more accurately. This innovative tool is poised to enhance cancer diagnosis capabilities, particularly in smaller medical facilities and educational settings.

