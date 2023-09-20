Apple experiences 100% increase in iPhone pre-orders in India compared to last year

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple experiences a 100% increase in iPhone pre-orders in India

Apple is experiencing a significant surge in pre-orders for its upcoming iPhone 15 series in India, with numbers nearly 50 per cent higher compared to the previous iPhone 14 series, according to reliable industry and retail sources. This surge in demand signals Apple's deeper penetration into the Indian smartphone market, driven by several factors.

One contributing factor is the ongoing trend of "premiumization" in India, where smartphone users are increasingly looking to upgrade to their third or fourth smartphone. The iPhone, known for its aspirational value, is attracting a growing number of users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem. India's youthful and aspirational population is a key driver in this trend.

The Apple Online Store has witnessed a substantial increase in website traffic for pre-orders, thanks to attractive offers, trade-in programs, and more. Additionally, greater accessibility to financing options and the prospect of higher resale values make premium iPhones more appealing to mainstream users.

With the base version of the iPhone 15 now being locally manufactured in India, there is potential for Apple to offer more competitive pricing in the coming months, which could result in a blockbuster Diwali season.

Both the "Make in India" iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will be available in India through Apple Online and its own-branded retail stores on September 22. Foxconn, Apple's manufacturing partner, is assembling both models at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. These Indian-manufactured iPhones will also be exported to other countries, a first for India.

Estimates suggest that around 65 per cent of iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter will occur during India's massive festive season, largely driven by the "Make in India" initiative. The base iPhone 15 models are expected to see strong demand, particularly from users upgrading from earlier iPhone 11, 12, and 13-generation models.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, recently noted that the company had set a sales record in India during the June quarter. Apple sees a significant growth opportunity in the Indian smartphone market and is committed to investing in the region to capture this potential market share.

As Apple continues to expand its presence and offerings in India, the company aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for its products and services in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets.

