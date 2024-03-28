Google Circle to Search coming to more Pixel, Galaxy devices this week: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Circle to Search

Google has announced that its Circle to Search feature will be available on more devices in the coming weeks. The company first introduced the Circle to Search feature in January this year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which was packaged along with various AI-based features such as Live Translate and Note Assist. The tool, later that month, rolled out to Pixel 8 models and earlier this month, it was extended to Pixel 7 lineup.

Now, the company has confirmed that the tool is "currently rolling out to more Android devices", which will begin this week. The tool will now be available on Pixel devices including Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. In addition to this, the tool will also roll out to Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The tool is currently available on some Pixel and Samsung devices, which include Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Meanwhile, Google has announced a new feature for language translation. The feature will be available in the recently launched Circle to Search tool and is part of an update to Google’s core services. The upcoming feature in the Circle to Search tool will not require users to draw a circle on the screen. Instead, users will have to long-press the home button or navigation bar and look for a translation icon.

When activated, the feature will translate the entire screen with one long press. Google Translate can already do this, but it requires users to switch from one app to another. The translation feature in the Circle to Search tool will be rolled out in the coming weeks to Android devices that can run Circle to Search.

