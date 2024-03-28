Google to roll out translate feature in Circle to Search: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Translate with Circle to Search

Google has announced the rollout of a new feature for language translation. The new feature will be available in the recently launched Circle to Search tool. The feature is part of an update to Google’s various core services.

The upcoming feature in the Circle to Search tool, will not even require users to draw a circle on the screen. Instead, the users have to long-press the home button or navigation bar and look for a translation icon. When activated, the feature will translate the entire screen with one long press.

Google Translate can already do this, however, that requires users to jump out of one app into another.

The translation feature in the Circle to Search tool will be rolled out in the coming weeks to Android devices that can run Circle to Search. The list of Android devices includes Pixel 7 devices, Pixel 8 devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Google said that the tool will come to more phones and tablets this week, including some foldables.

“Luckily, Circle to Search, available on select Android devices, will soon let you instantly translate whatever’s on your screen. Simply long press the home button or navigation bar and tap the translate icon,” Google wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, Google has also rolled out artificial intelligence-based features on Google Maps. The new AI-based feature will show a summary with unique points of interest and “what people love” about the business when you search for a place on Google Maps.

“Starting in select cities in the U.S. and Canada, if you search for a city in Maps, you’ll now see lists of recommendations for places to go from both publishers — like The Infatuation — as well as members of the Maps community. We’re also introducing trending, top, and hidden gem restaurant lists created by Google Maps, based on what people are interested in or loving in that city,” Google wrote.

ALSO READ: X to give Premium, Premium+ features to some users for free: Check eligibility here