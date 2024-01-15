Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google Chrome

Google has unveiled new features at CES 2024, that aim at enhancing the Android Auto experience for both phone mirroring and vehicles equipped with Google's native Android software. Electric vehicle (EV) owners will soon be able to share real-time battery information directly with Google Maps via Android Auto.

This feature was previously exclusive to cars with in-built Google capabilities and will extend to Android Auto users, beginning with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the upcoming months, with compatibility which is expanding to other EV models.

Seamless smartphone integration:

Car owners with vehicles featuring native Google apps which are known as ‘Google built-in’, will gain the ability to send the driving directions- directly from their smartphones to their cars. This cross-platform functionality will be available for both - iPhone and Android devices.

Chrome browsing in automobiles:

Some vehicles are equipped with Android Automotive, which includes the select Volvo and Polestar models which will get integrated into Google Chrome browsing capabilities.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar has expressed the anticipation for this feature and has highlighted the convenience of Chrome's connection to the user accounts and personalized preferences.

Expanding app ecosystem in the automobile:

Google is working towards introducing new apps for automobiles with built-in Google services, which will be rich for the in-car experience.

Google Automotive Services (GAS):

Video streaming services like Crunchyroll, PBS Kids and The Weather Channel app will be integrated, which will offer a broader range of entertainment options on your car.

The term "Google built-in" refers to Google Automotive Services (GAS), a licensed product provided to car manufacturers seeking to incorporate Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store as default features on their infotainment screens.

GAS operates on the top of Android Automotive, the native operating system which runs on vehicles.

Ongoing feature enhancements:

Google has continued to stream feature enhancement for both Android Auto and Google built-in, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative solutions for in-car technology.

This announcement came after a broader discourse on the potential distractions posed by in-car interfaces, with safety experts expressing concerns and major automakers, including GM, imposing restrictions on phone-mirroring programs like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.