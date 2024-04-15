GenAI-equipped smartphone shipments expected to surge by 2027: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GenAI-equipped smartphone shipments expected to surge by 2027

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) - which is capable of smartphone shipments will rpeortedly reach 11 per cent by 2024 and 43 per cent by 2027 to pass 550 million units in 2027 with 4x growth - a new report stated.

As per the report of Counterpoint Research, the GenAI smartphone will be installed base of more than 1 billion by 2027.

Tarun Pathak, the Research Director said, "We expect Samsung to lead GenAI smartphone OEM (original equipment manufacturer) rankings in 2024. This is the second trend in the past couple of years where Samsung enjoyed an early-mover advantage; the first one being the success of its foldables.”

Pathak further pointed out that apart from Samsung, where Apple's anticipated entry into the space will contribute to the segment's growth.

As per the Research Director, once Apple enters, AI will instantly become a must-have feature in all mid-to-premium smartphone launches starting in 2025.

The analysts are expecting GenAI devices to have multimodal capabilities, which will enable them to process image, voice, text and other inputs which would develop a variety of output and enable a user experience that is fluid and seamless.

Mohit Agrawal, Associate Director stated, "Smartphones of the future will be more personalised to cater to individual needs and preferences, and AI will play a central role in driving these personalized experiences.”

Furthermore, analysts have been expecting the GenAI smartphones to reach a turning point in 2025 as these devices will enter the broader price segments, particularly the USD 400 - USD 599 price level.

ALSO READ Meta's move for testing Meta AI across social media platforms like- WhatsApp and Instagram, which reflects the commitment of the company to advancing the AI capabilities within its platforms, by catering to the diverse needs of users and enhancing their overall experience.

ALSO READ CMF Buds Review: Budget friendly TWS with premium feel

Inputs from IANS