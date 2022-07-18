Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fujifilm launches its X-H2S digital mirrorless camera series starting at Rs 2,39,999

Fujifilm India, a leading imaging technologies and optical devices has announced the launch of its new mirrorless digital camera named as Fujifilm X-H2S. The new camera is priced at Rs. 2,39,999 and will be available from 23 July 2022 from the official website of Fujifilm X India, authorised retailers, and ecommerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart etc.

The new cameras are the flagship model and are equipped with improved hardware and operability, and extensive interface options to cater to diverse professional needs. It also includes a new slot for a CFexpressTM Type B card and an optional file transmitter.



The new camera is said to be the latest addition to the brand’s popular X-series that stands out for its great image quality, delivered with Fujifilm’s proprietary colour reproduction technology.

The X-H2S features an evolved auto focus (AF) system capable of shooting up to 40 frames per second and offers a newly-developed subject-recognition AF technology. The camera can record 6.2K/30P and 4K/120P video as well. The camera aims to cater to the diverse photographic needs of professional photographers and videographers in stills and videos across genres such as sports photography, nature and bird photography and single-person on-location work.



Fujifilm has released the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-Pro1” with image sensor and a processor developed in-house in 2012. Since then, the company has constantly worked on boosting the X Series, releasing four generations of the devices over the last decade in pursuit of advanced image quality and portability. With the launch of the latest model “X-H2S,” the X Series heralds the arrival of the fifth generation of devices.