After Meta layoff, employee achieves aspiration with Google job offer

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Former Meta employee lands a dream job at Google

After experiencing a layoff from Meta in April, just shy of her third work anniversary, Hou Zhuoni Hermione has achieved her long-held aspiration by securing a job offer from Google, her dream company, after a five-month period.

Hermione, who served as a project sourcing manager at Meta in Singapore, expressed her gratitude for being hired by Meta during the pandemic and feeling well-treated by the company. However, her true dream was to work at Google rather than Meta.

"Some of you might have heard me joking about Google being my dream company because the commute would be a less-than-15-min walk. Well, the dream is coming true except the commute is a 16+ hour flight instead," she shared in a LinkedIn post.

In her new role, she will serve as the Regional Commodity Manager for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), with her base of operations in Dublin, Ireland.

"This almost feels like the first time I went overseas, and I’m happy to fit into the same shoes as when I was 20. I shall try my best, and this will be fun," Hermione remarked.

Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly planning layoffs within its metaverse-focused Reality Labs division, affecting an undisclosed number of employees. This news was communicated to employees via a post on Meta's internal discussion forum, Workplace, according to sources cited by a prominent media outlet.

ALSO READ: Nokia sets up India's first 6G lab for advanced technology development

Meta has undergone substantial workforce reductions, eliminating nearly 21,000 jobs across various sectors since the previous year.

ALSO READ OpenAI's DALL-E 3: A new text-to-image tool now accessible to all via Microsoft

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News