Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
  Nokia sets up India's first 6G lab for advanced technology development

Nokia sets up India's first 6G lab for advanced technology development

Nokia's 6G lab serves as a collaborative hub for industry players to test innovative solutions. A key area of interest is 'Network as a Sensor' tech, which allows networks to detect objects and movement without sensors.

October 05, 2023
Nokia has officially unveiled its 6G lab, a groundbreaking initiative located at its Global R&D centre in Bengaluru, India. This innovative project is designed to accelerate the development of essential technologies and pioneering use cases, all underpinned by the revolutionary capabilities of 6G technology. These advancements are intended to address the future demands of both industries and society as a whole.

The virtual inauguration of this state-of-the-art lab was carried out by India's Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. During the ceremony, Vaishnaw highlighted the lab's potential to foster intriguing use cases, particularly in areas like transportation safety, healthcare, and education. These developments are expected to significantly contribute to India's broader Digital India initiative.

Nokia's 6G lab will serve as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders, fostering a dynamic environment for testing innovative solutions and assessing their potential for commercialization. One notable area of focus within the lab is the exploration of 'Network as a Sensor' technology, enabling networks to perceive objects, people, and movement without the need for onboard sensors. This experimental platform will also support research in algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

Research efforts will encompass various foundational 6G technologies, including Network Exposure and Automation. Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia expressed the company's commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders to establish India as a prominent player in 6G technology development and adoption. This aligns with the 'Bharat 6G Vision,' which aims to position India as a significant global contributor to the design, development, and implementation of 6G technology.

Furthermore, Nokia is actively working on building research partnerships with prestigious institutions such as IISc/IITs to further expand its 6G research initiatives in India. This forward-looking endeavour showcases Nokia's dedication to pushing the boundaries of telecommunications technology while positioning India as a leader in this critical field of innovation.

Inputs from IANS

