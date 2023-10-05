OpenAI's DALL-E 3: A new text-to-image tool now accessible to all via Microsoft

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft makes DALL-E 3 text-to-image model available to all users

Microsoft has announced the release of DALL-E 3, the latest text-to-image model developed by OpenAI. This AI innovation is now accessible to everyone through Bing Chat and Bing.com/create at no cost. Initially, DALL-E 3 was introduced to Bing Enterprise users and Bing Image Creator and is now open to a wider audience.

This model offers significant improvements in image quality and detail, particularly in rendering human hands, faces, and text within images, according to Microsoft's official statement.

Additionally, DALL-E 3 incorporates new safety features, including invisible watermarks equipped with time and date stamps, allowing for easy identification of AI-generated content. Moreover, it integrates a moderation system that automatically filters out any inappropriate or potentially harmful images.

ALSO READ | Microsoft Translator now speaks Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri

The company assures users that the model has been rigorously trained in accordance with their terms of service and community guidelines. It is designed to avoid generating images that contain explicit content, violence, hate speech, or engage in illegal activities.

In parallel, Microsoft is rolling out an update to its Paint application, unveiling "Paint Cocreator", an AI-powered feature driven by DALL-E. This innovative tool assists users in creating artwork by describing their vision in a few words. After optionally selecting an art style, users can click "Create". Paint Cocreator then generates three variations of artwork for them to choose from, facilitating an engaging and intuitive creative process.

ALSO READ | Battle of titans: iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro | Here's what you need to know

Furthermore, Microsoft India has also unveiled a significant enhancement to its Translator service, now accommodating four additional languages: Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri.

With this inclusion, Microsoft Translator now extends support to a total of 20 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Latest Technology News