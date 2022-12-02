Friday, December 02, 2022
     
  Epic Games brings RealityScan app for iOS users

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for handsets, which will easily turn photos into high-fidelity 3D models. Users with no experience can also access the RealityScan app for iOS devices.RealityScan was developed by Capturing Reality

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 02, 2022 13:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Epic Game

Epic Games, an interactive entertainment company that provides 3D engine technology, along with Capturing Reality has released the RealityScan app on iOS for users to download for free.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that easily turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models, with no experience necessary to get started. RealityScan app is compatible with any iOS device like iPhone or iPad which runs on iOS 16.0 and above. 

Image Source : APP STOREReality Scan

Users can use the 3D scans to:

  • Create realistic assets for your game, project, VFX, or AR/VR experience.
  • Create assets for 3D visualization, 3D prints, and prototypes.
  • Capture and preserve your memories by 3D scanning special objects or places that have meaning to you.

With this app, users will simply have to take a picture of an object using their smartphone, and the app will use cloud processing to convert it into a 3D model, which can then be exported to Sketchfab and shared with the world, according to the company.

Sketchfab is a 3D modelling platform website to publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D, VR and AR content.

RealityScan was developed by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of the Epic Games family, with the goal of making 3D scanning accessible to all creators.

Anyone can use RealityScan to create 3D models from real-world objects and use them to improve the realism of their visualisation projects, said the company.

Moreover, completed 3D assets can be seamlessly uploaded from RealityScan to Sketchfab.

In addition, RealityScan users will automatically be upgraded to a Sketchfab Pro account after their first upload to Sketchfab.

Epic previously stated that an Android version would be available later this year, but the company is running out of time to meet that deadline.

Inputs from IANS

