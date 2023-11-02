Elon Musk takes a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg for not using Threads

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musks big question to Mark Zuckerberg shocked the world

Elon Musk, who is known for his witty humour has recently caught the attention of his followers on X. He targeted Meta’s founder- Mark Zuckerberg for not posting much on the Thread platform, which was earlier introduced as the competitor of the X app.

Earlier, Musk stated that Threads is like a ‘ghost town’ which meant that the platform was deserted and people did not like it much. He also said that the platform is ‘eerily quiet’.

And if you think this is it, then it is not, as Musk also suggested a piece which reads more like a taunt where he said that one (founder) must use their own product (denoting to Threads platform).

To let you know, Threads was introduced by Meta’s founder in July (2023) and witnessed millions of downloads within the first five days. But it also saw a drop in daily users shortly after the launch.

Zuckerberg stated the concerning issue of user retention in an internal meeting.

How did Elon Musk mocked Mark Zuckerberg?

As per the report in Business Insider, Musk has been talking about Meta and Threads for a while. It was a podcast, after which the host stated Threads was a ‘ghost town’ to which Musk agreed and said it was ‘eerily quiet’.

Musk further stated that Zuck (denoting Mark Zuckerberg) himself does not post and mentioned that one has to use their own product.

It was noticed by many social media users that the Meta founder last posted on Threads about 7 days ago (attaching the screenshot below which was taken on 2 November).

This is not the first time when Musk has mocked Meta’s founder over Threads’ usage. In July 2023, an X app user commented that Meta’s CEO posted almost six days ago on the platform, to which, Musk commented that he does not seem to be caring about his own product.

A Twitter user by the name of Greg wrote, "It has now been 6 days since the CEO of that other app has made a post. Did he give up on it already?" To this, Musk replied, "He doesn’t seem to care about his new product."

Image Source : FILEElon Musks big question to Mark Zuckerberg

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers great discounts and offers on premium smartphones

Latest Technology News