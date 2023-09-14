Could Samsung introduce the Galaxy Smart Ring at Galaxy S24 launch event? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In an event slated for early next year, Samsung is set to make waves with the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone. However, the excitement doesn't end there - the South Korean tech giant is also poised to introduce a brand-new product category to the world stage. According to a tipster, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024 could mark the debut of the groundbreaking Galaxy Ring.

While details about this innovative device remain scarce, all indicators point towards a promising future for the smart ring. Samsung secured a patent for a smart ring as far back as 2015, indicating a longstanding interest in this form of technology.

ALSO READ | How to use Google Search's newly launched 'Emoji Kitchen' feature

Reportedly, the recent surge of interest in this market segment suggests that Samsung is well-positioned to explore this product category. The possession of a patent for both the device and the name "Galaxy Ring" certainly places them in a favorable position.

According to the patent, the smart ring will grant users the ability to effortlessly control smart home devices. Tasks such as adjusting lighting can be accomplished simply by twisting the ring on your wrist.

Earlier this year, a Reddit user came across the mention of the Galaxy Ring in the Samsung Health Beta app. This revelation strongly suggests that Samsung may enhance the device's capabilities to include health-tracking features. The tipster even suggests that Samsung might position the smart ring as the primary health-tracking device, potentially overshadowing the Galaxy Watch lineup.

ALSO READ | What makes iPhone 15 stand out from iPhone 14? Here's all you need to know

It's worth noting that Samsung is unlikely to be the sole tech giant entering the smart ring market. Apple is rumored to be eyeing this space as well, hinting at the potential for future competition. The concept of a ring as an effective health tracker holds promise, allowing for comfortable wear. However, users may need some time to acclimate to receiving notifications through their fingertips.

As the Samsung Galaxy S24 event draws near, tech enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official unveiling of the Galaxy Ring and the possibilities it may bring to the realm of wearable technology.

Latest Technology News