BoAt Smart Ring unveils features ahead of India launch

BoAt, an Indian electronic company has been gearing up for the imminent launch of its new Smart Ring in India. In a precursor to its unveiling, the company has showcased the smart ring's prominent features and specifications on its website. The Boat Smart Ring will be offered in three size options and encased in a metal chassis. This wearable device is poised to incorporate smart activity trackers and health sensors, encompassing functionalities like heart rate monitoring, temperature sensing, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement.

The listing for the upcoming wearable is already accessible on BoAt's official website; however, the pricing remains undisclosed. The smart ring will be presented in three ring sizes—17.4mm, 19.15mm, and 20.85mm—sporting a sleek Graphite hue and incorporating smart touch controls via its metallic chassis.

The boAt Smart Ring stands out with its comprehensive specifications. Notably, it boasts sensors capable of tracking diverse health metrics, including skin temperature, heart rate, and SpO2 levels. The ring can also monitor sleep patterns and menstrual cycles, as stated on the company's website. Through synchronization with a connected smartphone app, users can access comprehensive data and progress tracking. The device is adept at monitoring various workout regimens, spanning cycling, indoor and outdoor running, and walking.

Facilitating accurate motion tracking, the Boat Smart Ring features six-axis motion sensors to discern user body positions and movements. Moreover, an SOS mode has been integrated for emergency scenarios. The device boasts a water resistance rating of up to 5 ATM and touts a remarkable battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

The smart touch controls of the BoAt Smart Ring allow users to perform an array of functions like music playback, track navigation, photo capture, and application interaction. The device's visual representation indicates potential support for swipe and gesture controls.

This upcoming entrant into the smart ring market is likely to compete with the Noise Luna Ring, which debuted in India the previous month. The Noise Luna Ring is available in multiple colour options and features a titanium body with a hypoallergenic inner shell, suitable for all skin types.

