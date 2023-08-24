Follow us on Image Source : DUOLINGO Duolingo introduces English learning course for Telugu speakers

US-based language learning app Duolingo has expanded its Indian language courses by launching an English learning course for Telugu speakers. Telugu, the fourth most spoken language in India and one of the top 20 most spoken languages globally, joins the ranks of Indian languages available on the platform. This new offering aims to empower Telugu speakers by providing a free and engaging platform to master English, recognizing the language's significance in career enhancement and accessing educational resources. A recent survey conducted by Duolingo and YouGov revealed that 90% of Telugu speakers believe English is crucial for career advancement, and 81% view it as a confidence booster for engaging with English-speaking communities. India is one of Duolingo's key markets, with a substantial user base, particularly for languages like Hindi, French, Korean, and Spanish.

Duolingo's Karandeep Singh Kapany stated that this initiative follows the success of English courses for Hindi and Bengali speakers, and it aspires to open doors for Telugu speakers to a world of possibilities. The Telugu course is designed to cater to the growing influence of Telugu speakers both within India and beyond its borders. With approximately 96 million speakers globally, this course is expected to make language learning more accessible and enjoyable.

Notably, Duolingo's popularity has been rising in India, where it's the fifth-largest market in terms of daily active users. The company's expansion of language courses to include Telugu speakers further cements its commitment to providing diverse language learning opportunities to cater to India's linguistic diversity and educational aspirations.

