X increases max DM group chat size to 200 participants

X, previously known as Twitter, has expanded the maximum size of its direct message (DM) group chats, raising it from 150 to 200 participants. Enrique, a product engineer at X, announced this change on Tuesday, also hinting at an upcoming enhancement for DMs in the following week.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, responded to the news, questioning the need for any limit. Users also shared their reactions, with one jokingly commenting on having enough friends to fill such a large group chat. In another instance, Musk addressed a user's post about missing the Twitter logo, humorously stating that it is now in "logo heaven."

Furthermore, in response to a misleading sponsored advertisement, Musk emphasized the importance of truth in advertising. Meanwhile, Musk shared impressive user engagement statistics, revealing that the platform recently exceeded 346 billion user-seconds, a record high except for a previous spike triggered by multiple large language model (LLM) companies attempting simultaneous database downloads.

Musk encouraged journalists to publish directly on X, offering more freedom and potentially higher income. Additionally, X addressed a recent bug that prevented the display of images tweeted before 2014, assuring users that no data or images were lost and the issue is being resolved.

The platform's move to expand DM group sizes showcases its efforts to enhance user interactions and accommodate larger conversations. As the platform continues to evolve, its engagement numbers soar and its resolve to provide reliable and authentic content remains strong.

