Instagram implements enhanced tand user choices for European users ahead of DSA implementation

Instagram, under Meta ownership, has introduced enhanced transparency measures and user choices for its European users ahead of the implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) later this month. Users in Europe can now access features like Reels, Stories, and Search on both Facebook and Instagram without encountering content ranked by Meta's recommendation algorithms. Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, stated that this move empowers European users to view content on various parts of the platforms without algorithmic ranking.

For instance, users will have the option to see Stories and Reels only from accounts they follow, presented in chronological order from newest to oldest. Additionally, they can access Search results based solely on their inputted words, rather than personalized recommendations.

The DSA, set to apply fully to platforms like Facebook and Instagram this month, is one of the most extensive pieces of internet regulation in the European Union. Meta has been working diligently to adapt its safety and integrity systems to comply with the new rules introduced by the DSA, ensuring a harmonious user experience while adhering to regulations. The company has also unveiled two new research tools – the Meta Content Library and API. The library provides publicly accessible content from Pages, Posts, Groups, Events on Facebook, as well as content from creator and business accounts on Instagram.

The DSA's enforcement not only affects European tech firms but also has a broader impact on all tech companies operating within the EU. In light of these regulatory changes, Meta aims to maintain consistency in accountability measures, protect the clarity that the DSA has established, and ensure a cohesive user experience across the region.

