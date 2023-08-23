Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Realme 11 5G series, Buds Air 5 series to launch today: Details

Realme is set to launch the new Realme 11 5G series along with the new Buds Air 5 series in the Indian market today. Here are all the details you need to know about the launch event and the upcoming devices.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 9:50 IST
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Buds Air 5
Realme is set to launch its latest addition in the 11 series, with the launch of ‘Realme 11x 5G’ today, The on-ground event is taking place in NCR but if you are willing to attend the live launch, then you can open the official YouTube page of Realme, or type “Launch event of realme 11 series 5G and realme buds Air 5 series”. The event will go live at 12 noon. Here is everything you need to know about the event and the device 

About the smartphones

Realme 11x 5G: The 11x 5G is said to feature a 64MP camera, and will further support 2x in-sensor zoom along with a 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution.

Realme 11 5G smartphone, on the other hand, will launch with a 108 MP main camera, along with the largest 3x in-sensor zoom and it was backed by the segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC charging solution. 

Along with two smartphones, the company is set to unleash the new Buds Air 5 Pro series

The new Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, which is going to launch today with the new 11 5G series smartphone will be the segment’s first Flagship Coaxial Dual Drivers and offers Hi-Res Audio with immersive 360° spatial audio. The Buds Air 5 earbuds will feature a 12.4mm mega tetanizing driver and support super fast charging capabilities which enables you to enjoy up to 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. 

