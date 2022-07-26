August Launches: Here are the details for the upcoming smartphones from Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK August Launch

August Launches:

August is going to be a busy month for the smartphone market as there are thee tech giants who are planning to bring in their new smartphones in August. Events are reportedly scheduled for OnePlus, Samsung and Motorola where the companies are set to bring n the big smartphone out, during the holiday season.

Despite fearing recession and slowing down of the economy, these tech companies are set to release the new flagship smartphones with the hope of witnessing a speeding market. It was reported earlier, that smartphone sales are already down this year, and analysts have been expecting this trend to continue in the coming months too.

But we bring to you some information related to the expected launch of OnePlus, Samsung and Motorola, on the basis of the rumours which have been floating.

Motorola

Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone on August 2 in China. The company is set to launch the long-rumoured Razr foldable smartphone in China. The previous version of the Razr foldable smartphone was reported to be a commercial failure as it was not-so-good at performance. But the new Razr is said to a game changer which will have a chinless design, dual rear cameras and a larger cover display. The 2022 edition of Motorola Razr is expected to hit the Chinese market in the coming month and will later be launched in India, but no expected date is tipped. ALso the price of the new Razr will be around 1000 USD.

Another phone which is expected to launch in the upcoming month is the Edge 30 Ultra which is going to use Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor alongside a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP 2x telephoto, for the first time. The handset will feature a 6.67-inch P-OLED curved display with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

OnePlus

OnePlus is another smartphone which is set to launch a new phone at an event which is scheduledd to launch in New York on August 3. the smartphone will be dubbed as the OnePlus 10T, which will be very similar in looks with the 10 Pro, but will not come with an alert slider and the Hasselblad branding, as per the reports. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the other features are not yet leaked or tipped.

Samsung

Samsung is set to have an “Unpacked” event which is scheduled for August 10. As per the reports, the upcoming event from Samsung is going to be the biggest launch of this year. The most anticipated new foldable phones are already a news, and now Samsung is gearing up to release at least two smartwatch models along with the phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 are the two upcoming smartphones which are an incremental updated version. While the new Galaxy Flip 4, the clamshell-style foldable phone will get an upgrade in current scenario which serves rectangular handsets majorly. The new Fold 4 will open like a book and both smartphones will be on the premium side.

Now, let's talk about the other added devices- the smartwatch from Samsung- the Galaxy Watch 5 which is the rumoured “Pro” version of the Watch 5. The new smartwatch might feature a titanium finish sapphire glass construction, which will make the watch to be resistant with bumps, knocks and scratches. The claimed to be a premium looking device is tipped to have up to 3 days of battery life.

This is a must to mention that Samsung is set to launch all these upcoming device just ahead of the product launch event of Apple, which is set to unleash the most awaited iPhone 14 models in September 2022. Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, and on the official website as well.

