Apple to change 'Hey Siri' command- All you need to know

Apple has been working on changing the voice assistant command for all devices. The company has been working on a project which will change the command 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri'. This move is expected to make the process simpler and faster.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new voice assistant feature is under the developing phase for the past few months and it is likely to release by next year or in 2024, as per The Verge.

How will the command work?

It will be activated just by the smart assistant where the user will just have to say "Siri" followed by a command, for instance:

“Siri, show me the map to Siri Fort.”

“Siri set alarm for 6 am.”

“Siri, sing me a song.”

“Siri, call Saumya.”

To make the feature work effectively, the company will have to put in "significant AI training and underlying engineering work," as the smart assistant would need to recognise the single wake word in a variety of accents and dialects, the report said.

The two-word trigger phrase "Hey Siri" makes the voice assistant more likely to recognise it.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a fifth 'American' voice for its Siri voice assistant in the beta of iOS 15.4.

Apple's user-facing interface called it "Voice 5," but iOS developer Steve Moser reported that its filename referred to the new voice as "Quinn".

The voice had arrived a little under a year after Apple added its last two American Siri voices, and stopped defaulting to using a female-sounding voice.

Inputs from IANS

