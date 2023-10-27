Apple's Shazam app unveils 'Concerts' section for live music discovery

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shazam's new "Concerts" feature connects music fans with live events

Apple has introduced a new feature in the iOS version of the Shazam app, offering music enthusiasts the chance to explore upcoming concerts in their area. This new "Concerts" section aims to connect music fans with live events, and it's set to make its way to Android devices soon. The Concerts feature is already available in Spotlight Search with iOS 17.

Personalised Event Recommendations

The Concerts section, located within the "My Music" area, takes into account a user's Shazam history to provide personalised event recommendations. This means that the concerts suggested to you are tailored to your musical interests.

Browsing, Searching, and Filtering Concerts

With the Concerts feature, music fans now have an array of options for exploring upcoming concerts. They can easily browse, search, and filter concerts by artist, date, and location, making it simple to find the perfect event. Users can also keep an eye on trending concerts, all conveniently consolidated in one place.

Saving, Reminders, and Exclusive Content

Shazam goes a step further by allowing users to save and revisit events, set reminders for upcoming shows, view ticket details, and even unlock exclusive content from select artists. This not only enhances the concert discovery experience but also offers additional benefits to users.

On Maps, users can explore expertly curated Apple Music Guides that highlight the best venues for live music around the world and directly browse upcoming shows at those venues. Additionally, Apple Music's "Set Lists" feature allows fans to listen to set lists from major tours, learn about the productions, and discover artists' upcoming shows in their area through Shazam's concert discovery module.

This expansion of concert discovery features in the Shazam app is set to provide music lovers with a comprehensive and convenient way to stay updated on live music events and explore their favorite artists' performances.

