Apple's Scary Fast Mac Event: Top 4 biggest announcements

Apple's ‘Scary Fast’ event has wrapped up, revealing exciting new Macs featuring the latest in-house chip. Here are the four major announcements from the event which you need to know about:

The M3 chip lineup

Apple introduced the M3 chip lineup, including M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These are the 'first personal computer chips' which are crafted by using the efficient 3-nanometer process. They promise a faster and more efficient CPU, along with an updated GPU supporting ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching. These chips offer up to 128GB of unified memory, with the powerful M3 Max chip boasting up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

Revamped 24-inch iMac with M3 chip

The new 24-inch iMac receives a performance boost with the M3 chip, offering twice the speed of its M1 predecessor. It features a 4.5K Retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a 1080p webcam. This iMac includes up to 24GB of unified memory and comes in seven vibrant colours. It's priced at $1,299 (which is around Rs 1,08,126) for the eight-core CPU model and $1,499 for the 10-core chip version. Preorders start today, with availability from November 7th.

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Power

Apple unveils new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with either the M3 Pro or M3 Max chip. These laptops feature Mini LED displays, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours, and up to 128GB of RAM. They are offered in space black or silver finishes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 (which is around Rs 1,66,393) with an M3 Pro chip, while the 16-inch model begins at $2,499 (which is around Rs 2,08,013).

Preorders are open today, and availability begins on November 7th.

Affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar

In addition to the high-end models, Apple introduced a more affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip, starting at $1,599 (which is around Rs 1,33,098). This model replaces last year's 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, offering a significant performance increase of up to 60 per cent. The Touch Bar is discontinued in this entry-level model, and replaced by physical keys. It comes in silver and space grey variations, with the black colour exclusive to the higher-end MacBook Pros. Preorders are now available, and the official launch is set for November 7th.

Innovations Abound

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event showcases numerous innovations in the world of Macs, including enhanced chips and performance for a variety of products.

