Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite service in Australia, New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite service in Australia and New Zealand

Apple has recently announced that it's SOS (safety service Emergency) via satellite is now available in Australia and New Zealand. The existing service will be available on all the iPhone 14 models, and all the technology enables users which will use it to message emergency services outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

In a statement, the company announced that users now have the option to provide reassurance to their friends and family regarding their location when travelling off the grid by utilizing the Find My app. Through this app, users can share their location using satellite technology.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said, "Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency.”

The company has introduced Emergency SOS via satellite, which allows users to seek help in situations where they are unable to reach emergency services due to a lack of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. In such cases, an iPhone will display a user-friendly interface that enables them to access assistance by utilizing a satellite connection.

Starting from the moment of activating a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, users will receive the service at no additional cost for a period of two years.

To utilize Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite, users will need to have iOS 16.4 or a newer version installed. The satellite connectivity feature on the iPhone 14 series is also compatible with other safety functionalities found on iPhone and Apple Watch, such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are now accessible in Australia and New Zealand, joining the list of countries that already have these features available, including Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Canada, Ireland, Portugal, the UK, Germany, Belgium and the US.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

ALSO READ: Boult Rover review: Perfect fitness tracking wearable with great looks

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News