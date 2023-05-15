Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite service in Australia, New Zealand

Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite service in Australia, New Zealand

Apple announced that its user will now be able to provide reassurance to their friends and family regarding their location when travelling off the grid by utilizing the Find My app. Through this app, users can share their location using satellite technology.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2023 13:59 IST
Apple, tech news
Image Source : APPLE Apple brings Emergency SOS via satellite service in Australia and New Zealand

Apple has recently announced that it's SOS (safety service Emergency) via satellite is now available in Australia and New Zealand. The existing service will be available on all the iPhone 14 models, and all the technology enables users which will use it to message emergency services outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

In a statement, the company announced that users now have the option to provide reassurance to their friends and family regarding their location when travelling off the grid by utilizing the Find My app. Through this app, users can share their location using satellite technology.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said, "Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency.”

The company has introduced Emergency SOS via satellite, which allows users to seek help in situations where they are unable to reach emergency services due to a lack of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. In such cases, an iPhone will display a user-friendly interface that enables them to access assistance by utilizing a satellite connection.

Starting from the moment of activating a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, users will receive the service at no additional cost for a period of two years.

To utilize Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite, users will need to have iOS 16.4 or a newer version installed. The satellite connectivity feature on the iPhone 14 series is also compatible with other safety functionalities found on iPhone and Apple Watch, such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are now accessible in Australia and New Zealand, joining the list of countries that already have these features available, including Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France,  Canada,  Ireland, Portugal, the UK, Germany, Belgium and the US.

Related Stories
Absconding Promoters Of Kochi Real Estate Firm Surrender

Absconding Promoters Of Kochi Real Estate Firm Surrender

Apple iPhone XI with triple rear camera rendered online

Apple iPhone XI with triple rear camera rendered online

How an apple a day can keep pneumonia away

How an apple a day can keep pneumonia away

Mac Studio and Studio Display: All you need to know

Mac Studio and Studio Display: All you need to know

Apple WWDC 2022: New iOS16, macOS Ventura, new iPad OS and new MacBook Air with M2 Chip, read detail

Apple WWDC 2022: New iOS16, macOS Ventura, new iPad OS and new MacBook Air with M2 Chip, read detail

Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Made In India iPhone soon! Tata Group all set to take over Wistron's Bengaluru plant

Made In India iPhone soon! Tata Group all set to take over Wistron's Bengaluru plant

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Nearly 80 per cent iPhone users now own an Apple Watch, says report

Nearly 80 per cent iPhone users now own an Apple Watch, says report

iPhone sales set new March quarter record, CEO Tim Cook says India is at tipping point

iPhone sales set new March quarter record, CEO Tim Cook says India is at tipping point

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

ALSO READ: Boult Rover review: Perfect fitness tracking wearable with great looks

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News