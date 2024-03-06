Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 update with support for third-party app stores, new emojis, more: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 17.4 update

Apple has released the new update for its iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system. The new update for iOS 17 dubbed as iOS 17.4 brings several new updates including third-party app stores, new emoji, changes to the battery interface, transcripts in Apple podcasts among other enhancements for its supported iPhone models. The update also offers several security fixes and patches. Here’s everything coming with the newly released iOS 17.4 update.

One of the notable highlights of iOS 17.4 is the third-party app stores. With the iOS 17.4 update, supported iPhone models users in the EU countries can download an alternative app store and install apps from outside the Apple App Store. In addition to this, these users also get the option to choose their default web browser, apart from Safari. Furthermore, the new update will also offer these users more ways to make in-app payments. The DMA mandates these changes and are currently restricted to the EU countries.

Apart from these changes, the iOS 17.4 update brings new emojis including new mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji to the iPhone users. The update also brings automatic podcast transcriptions in English, Spanish, French, and German.

On the security front, the patches in iOS 17.4 bring improvements to the Stolen Device Protection feature. In addition to this, on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, the Battery Health section in Settings will display the battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use information. The latest iOS 17.4 update also brings improvements to Call Identification, Business updates in Messages, and Apple Cash virtual card numbers, along with fixes for issues with contact pictures in Find My and dual SIM.

iOS 17.4 update is available for iPhone XS and later.

