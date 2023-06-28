Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple raises iCloud prices in multiple countries: Here's the new pricing

Apple has recently raised the prices of its iCloud plans in various countries, including the UK, UAE, and South Africa. The price hikes are believed to be a response to fluctuating currency values in these regions, resulting in increased costs for iCloud users. The affected countries include the UK, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and Tanzania.

According to reports from 9to5Mac, In the UK, iCloud prices have surged by 25 percent. The base plan, which previously cost £0.79 per month for 50GB of data, now requires users to pay £0.99 per month. The highest iCloud plan in the region, previously priced at £6.99 per month, now stands at £8.99 per month. Notably, these price adjustments only apply to standalone iCloud plans, while users who opt for the Apple One Bundle continue to receive the same pricing.

The tech giant offers a complimentary 5GB of cloud storage on iCloud for all users, which may not be sufficient in today's data-driven world. In contrast, Google provides 15GB of storage that encompasses Photos, Gmail, and Drive. Apple's iCloud plans start at 50GB and tend to be more expensive compared to Google Drive storage options.

For instance, in India, Google Drive offers 100GB of storage for ₹130 per month. Apple users can subscribe to the iCloud+ service, priced at ₹75 per month for 50GB of data, or opt for the 2TB iCloud storage plan at ₹740 per month.

The decision to increase iCloud prices has sparked discussions about the value of cloud storage services and the varying offerings from different providers. As more individuals rely on cloud storage for their data needs, pricing, and storage capacity become crucial factors in choosing a suitable service.

