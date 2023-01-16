Monday, January 16, 2023
     
Apple may use micro LED displays in all devices after 2024

IANS Published on: January 16, 2023 12:18 IST
Apple

Apple, a tech giant will reportedly use microLED displays in its entire product line after integrating it into the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

ALSO READ: Apple plans to make India and Vietnam its key manufacturers, plans to replace China: Know-more

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant has been developing its microLED display technology for the last few years and is expected to use it in an update to its Watch Ultra in late 2024, reports AppleInsider.

ALSO READ: Here is how you can use one WhatsApp account on two devices

After that, the company is likely to add the same technology to the rest of its product catalogue.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT- What exactly is it? How does it work?

Gurman predicted that after the 2024 release, the company will turn to the iPhone lineup for the next microLED upgrade, then to be followed by the iPad lineup and then the Mac range, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant was working on its own MicroLED displays to use in Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned earlier this month that the iPhone maker was planning to bring MicroLED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

