Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

Apple has reportedly expanded its self-service repair programme for its M1-powered Mac desktops lineup in the US market.

The customers could order genuine repair parts for the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Studio- as per the report of The Verge.

Users can browse the collection of repair manuals for all of these products on the official website of the company and they could go through the manual if they want to take advantage of the self-service repair programme.

Who can participate in this program?

The programme is advised only to those who are confident at performing these repairs, which include a number of crucial steps, which requires advanced tools and can take a lot of time by the users.

Although, users might get discouraged because of the repairing if what they see in the instructions does not intimidate them.

Studio Display has also been added to the programme, the report stated.

The tech giant has listed the nano-texture display replacement as $967.12, which comes down to $879.12 after users return their original broken screen.

The tool kit rental is priced at $49.00, though users can get a refund for that after returning everything.

Users are not allowed to order a glossy replacement display if their Studio Display originally came with the matte option and vice versa.

Apple started its self-service repair programme with recent iPhones back in August.

Inputs from IANS

