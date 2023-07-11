Apple launches online store on WeChat, China's leading messaging app

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple launches an online store on the WeChat messaging app

Apple has unveiled its online store on WeChat, Tencent's popular messaging app in China. In a strategic move WeChat boasts an impressive user base of over 1.2 billion, making it the country's largest messaging platform and often referred to as a "super app" due to its diverse range of services beyond instant messaging.

According to CNBC, Apple has integrated its online store into WeChat's "Mini Programmes," which function as apps within the platform. This integration eliminates the need for users to download multiple apps, as they can now access various services directly from WeChat. The newly introduced Mini Programme store enables users to purchase the complete range of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 14 lineup, as stated by Tencent. Notably, orders made through WeChat will qualify for free shipping, while select users can even avail of three-hour delivery services.

Tencent also highlighted that customers will have access to other Apple services, such as the trade-in program, further enhancing the convenience and benefits of shopping through the WeChat store. Despite the challenging market conditions, Apple's iPhone sales in China have demonstrated resilience. Counterpoint Research reported a 5% year-on-year decline in smartphone sales during the first quarter of 2023, marking the lowest first-quarter sales since 2014. However, amidst this decline, iPhone sales exhibited a notable 6% year-on-year increase.

The integration of Apple's online store on WeChat is a strategic move that capitalizes on WeChat's massive user base and popularity in China. By providing a seamless shopping experience within the app, Apple aims to enhance customer convenience and tap into WeChat's extensive reach. This move also aligns with the trend of consolidating services within super apps, streamlining user experiences and reducing app clutter.

