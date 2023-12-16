Apple drops iOS 17.3 Beta: Check new security and social features here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple has kicked off the rollout of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 beta versions to public beta testers before the official release. To get in on the beta action, users can head to the Settings app, navigate to Software Update, select "Beta Updates," and opt for iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is a prerequisite.

What's New in iOS 17.3?

One new feature is "Stolen Device Protection", designed to provide an extra layer of security in case your iPhone is lost or stolen. With this feature enabled, Face ID or Touch ID verification becomes mandatory for activities like accessing iCloud Keychain passwords, disabling Lost Mode, wiping iPhone contents, and using saved payment methods in Safari. Beta testers can explore these updates, providing valuable feedback before the official release to the wider audience.

Apple Music's Collaborative Playlists

Another new addition is the ability to create collaborative Apple Music playlists. Users can now join forces with friends and family to curate shared playlists by tapping on the person-shaped icon and sharing the link. This enhances the social music experience on the Apple Music platform.

Spatial Video Recording Option

In the recently rolled-out iOS 17.2, Apple introduced a new feature exclusively for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users – the ability to record 'spatial video.' This new capability aims to capture life's memorable moments and relive them on Apple Vision Pro. The spatial video recording option is expected to be fully available early next year.

