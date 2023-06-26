Android outperformed iOS in ten out of the twelve areas: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Android outperformed iOS in ten out of the twelve areas

A recent report suggests that Android users face fewer usability issues compared to iOS users, indicating that the Android operating system may be more intuitive. The analysis conducted by Green Smartphones, a smartphone comparison service provider, evaluated 12 common operations on both Android and iOS, including tasks such as screen recording, location sharing, and taking screenshots.

The findings reveal that Android outperformed iOS in ten out of the twelve areas examined, with a smaller percentage of Android users needing to seek instructions. The only areas where iOS surpassed Android were in screenshots and QR code scanning, where iOS appeared to be more user-friendly.

The report also highlights the difference in search volumes between Android and iOS users. Approximately 226,000 monthly searches were made by users seeking assistance for basic to intermediate-level tasks on Android, compared to around 358,000 searches on iOS. This represents a significant 58.41% difference in search volume, despite the fact that the number of iPhone users has only recently surpassed the number of Android users in the US.

To arrive at these conclusions, the report examined the average monthly search volume on Google in the US over the previous 12 months.

These findings provide valuable insights into the usability of different operating systems and suggest that Android offers a more user-friendly experience overall. With Android users encountering fewer difficulties and requiring less external guidance, the operating system appears to be more intuitive and easier to navigate.

This report serves as a useful resource for Indian readers, shedding light on the comparative usability of Android and iOS. It reinforces the notion that Android provides a smoother and more user-friendly experience, benefitting a large number of Android users in India.

