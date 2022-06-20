Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambrane Wise Roam smartwatch launched at Rs 1,799: Know more

Ambrane has strengthened its portfolio by adding a new Wise Smartwatch Series. The company has stated that the new ‘Wise Roam’ smartwatches are designed with a circular UI, and support Bluetooth calling feature along with 100+ cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch has been designed for youth and will be made available in three colour variants-Jade Black, Stone Grey and Fern Green. The Wise Roam smartwatch will be available on Flipkart at a price tag of Rs 1,799 and will feature one year warranty.

Wise Roam comes with a 1.28-inch circular LucidDisplay with scratch-proof 2.5D curved Glass. The smartwatch supports theatre mode which dims the brightness and lowers the vibration to keep you focused during your daily virtual meetings. Overall, the smartwatch boasts an ergonomic and lightweight design accentuating the lifestyle quotient for millennials.

The smartwatch is splash resistant with IP68 standards, making it suitable for everyday usage.

Furthermore, the Wise Roam smartwatch is equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors along with features that track heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, menstrual tracking, sleep cycle and more.

Other vital health features that the new smartwatch from Ambrane supports are sedentary reminders, weather forecasts, Female Health Tracker, High AR Alert, and Breath training. Also, for fitness, the smartwatch comes with 60+ sports modes enabling the users to gain detailed stats on their daily fitness and training routine in real-time.

To sync the watch with the smartphone, the user will have to download the Da Fit App, which is compatible with Android and iOS, devices. Also, the smartwatch is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health as well.

On the battery front, with up to two hours of charging time, the Wise Roam can outlast by up to 10 days of continuous usage be it activity tracking, or sleep monitoring, thanks to its large 260 mAh battery.

Wise Roam smartwatch comes with features focused on entertainment and productivity options like alarm, remote camera shutter, music control, flashlight, stopwatch features, find phone, and two inbuilt games to keep you always entertained