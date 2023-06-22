Amazon Pay launches 'cash load at doorstep' solution for Rs 2,000 notes

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PAY Amazon Pay launches 'cash load at doorstep' solution

Amazon Pay, the digital payment service provided by Amazon, is offering a solution for those struggling with Rs 2,000 notes in India. As stores are refusing to accept these high-value notes, customers can now deposit them into their Amazon Pay balance. This initiative comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes by September 30, 2023, as part of its 'Clean Note Policy'.

About 'cash load at doorstep:

To facilitate this service, Amazon Pay has introduced a feature called 'cash load at doorstep'. Customers who have completed the Know Your Customer (KYC) process can hand over their Rs 2,000 notes to an Amazon delivery agent during a cash-on-delivery order. This allows them to convert high-value notes into digital currency.

How much money can a person load on Amazon Pay?

The service enables the user to deposit up to Rs 50,000 (cash) per month, including Rs 2,000 denomination notes (which are discontinued by the government of India).

About the video KYC process

To access this facility, customers need to complete a video KYC process on the Amazon app, which takes around 5-10 minutes. Once the video KYC is complete, customers can proceed with their next cash-on-delivery order. During the delivery, they can hand over their Rs 2,000 notes to the delivery agent, who will update their Amazon Pay balance accordingly. The updated balance will be reflected in the customer's account shortly after the transaction. Customers can then create a UPI handle on their Amazon Pay balance, allowing them to make payments using various methods such as scanning

QR codes, sending money to phone numbers or individuals, and making purchases on other online platforms.

About the new service and market response

This service has received positive feedback from customers, such as Divya from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who expressed her satisfaction with the cash load at the doorstep feature. She shared her experience of easily loading extra money into her Amazon Pay balance account and using the amount to make purchases on Amazon.

Overall, Amazon Pay is providing a convenient solution for those struggling with Rs 2,000 notes in India. By depositing these notes into their Amazon Pay balance through the cash load at doorstep service, customers can seamlessly transition to digital payments and contribute to the ongoing digital revolution in the country.

Vivo X90s is enter the Indian market soon: Details here

Vivo has prepared to launch its new smartphone Vivo X90s in India. The company is soon going to enter it in India. Vivo X90s smartphone can be an upgrade advanced version of X90 series. The company is going to provide many premium features in it. Users are going to get a processor with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset in X90s. Vivo will launch Vivo X90s in India. The company has increased the excitement of the customers manifold by launching the teaser of its Cyan color variant.

In the poster released by Vivo regarding the X90s, this phone looks like the Hu-Bahu-Hu X90 series. Users will get flash and camera module in circular design in the back unit of this smartphone. At present, no information has been given by the company about whether the company will launch the X90s in black and red color options. Users will also get to see the logo of the camera module ZEISS.

Up to 512 GB of storage will be available

Customers are going to get strong features in Vivo X90s series as it will be an upgraded version of X90 series. In this, users will also get the connectivity of WiFi 7. If we talk about its memory variant, then it is being said that in this also users will get up to 12GB of RAM, which will be LPDDR5x RAM. It will get up to 512GB of storage. Along with this, UFS 4.0 storage will be seen in it.

50 megapixel primary camera

The Vivo X90s series will get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels. A refresh rate of 120Hz will be given in the display. If you are fond of photography, then this smartphone is going to cost you a lot. In this the company is giving you triple camera. The primary camera will be of 50 megapixels while the other two cameras will be of 12-12 megapixels. Vivo X90s will also have a 32-megapixel front camera.

To give power to this new smartphone, it will get a 4810mAh battery. 120 W support will be available in the battery. You can fully charge this smartphone in a few minutes. This smartphone is going to be very special for gaming lovers as well.

