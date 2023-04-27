Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon Layoff: The e-commerce launched the original Halo Band in 2020 which they dissolved it. Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2023 12:12 IST
Amazon Layoff
Image Source : PIXABAY Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon has discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices and shuttered its health-focused Halo division. The divisions are no longer available on its website and the company has also laid off employees who were working in the Halo team. In a blog post, the company said that at the beginning on August 1, Amazon Halo devices and the Halo app will no longer function. For the employees who were impacted by this decision, for them, the company has been providing packages which include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

Amazon said, "We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We notified impacted employees in the US and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees."

In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

"In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps," said the e-commerce giant.

Amazon launched the original Halo Band in 2020.

The company said it encourages users to recycle Amazon Halo devices and accessories through the Amazon Recycling Programme.

Related Stories
Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

Amazon removes 60 million counterfeit items out of its supply chains

Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon enters into generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Amazon layoffs around 100 employees from its gaming division

Amazon layoffs around 100 employees from its gaming division

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Amazon layoffs: CEO Andy Jassy opens up about 27,000 job cuts, AI and more

Amazon layoffs: CEO Andy Jassy opens up about 27,000 job cuts, AI and more

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

ALSO READ: Dell launches a range of Precision and Latitude laptops: Know-more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News