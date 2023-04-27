Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Amazon Layoff: Health-focused Halo division dissolved

Amazon has discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices and shuttered its health-focused Halo division. The divisions are no longer available on its website and the company has also laid off employees who were working in the Halo team. In a blog post, the company said that at the beginning on August 1, Amazon Halo devices and the Halo app will no longer function. For the employees who were impacted by this decision, for them, the company has been providing packages which include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

Amazon said, "We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We notified impacted employees in the US and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees."

In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

"In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps," said the e-commerce giant.

Amazon launched the original Halo Band in 2020.

The company said it encourages users to recycle Amazon Halo devices and accessories through the Amazon Recycling Programme.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

ALSO READ: Dell launches a range of Precision and Latitude laptops: Know-more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News