Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Huge discount on iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, and more

Amazon has officially announced its Great Indian Festival sale, with the event set to begin on October 10. The sale, which aims to celebrate the upcoming Diwali festival, promises significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, accessories, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, tablets, and more. While specific details are yet to be unveiled, the teaser page has confirmed some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon is gearing up to offer up to a 40 per cent discount on phones and accessories, along with up to a 75 per cent discount on smartwatches, headphones, and related accessories. Shoppers in search of laptops can look forward to discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on various devices, while tablets will be available with discounts of up to 60 per cent.

The sale page on Amazon highlights "unbeatable offers" on smartphones like the OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and more. This suggests that these devices will be available at highly competitive prices during the Great Indian Festival sale. Additionally, popular phones such as the Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7s, and others are expected to receive price cuts, although exact pricing details are yet to be disclosed.

Flipkart is also set to kick off its Big Saving Days sale, promising some of the lowest prices ever on smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhones. The teaser page has revealed that iPhone deals will be unveiled on October 1, with Samsung and Realme phone deals going live on October 3 and October 6, respectively. Redmi phone enthusiasts will need to wait until October 7, while Oppo deals will be revealed on October 8. Poco phone deals are also expected to be disclosed on the same day.

Smartphone enthusiasts can anticipate enticing discounts on a range of devices during Flipkart's sale, including the Samsung Galaxy F54, iPhone 13, Pixel 7a, Poco X5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Poco F5, Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo Reno 10, Motorola Edge 40, Motorola G54, Samsung Galaxy F13, and many more.

