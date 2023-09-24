iOS 17 comes with a Contact Poster: How to set it up on your iPhone?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Contact Poster on iOS 17- How to set it up on your iPhone?

Apple has introduced several new features in iOS 17, and one standout addition is Contact Poster. This feature allows you to create a personalized digital calling card using images, colours, and text. When you make iPhone-to-iPhone calls to someone saved in their contacts, your Contact Poster will replace the previous more minor notification and thumbnail picture, offering a chance to showcase your creativity to friends, family, or colleagues (as per The Verge).

Here's how to set it up:

Creating Your Contact Poster:

On your iPhone, open the Contacts app Tap your name at the top of the contacts list. Select 'Contact Photo & Poster'.

You can customize your Contact Poster options by including whether you want to share your name and photo, your preferred first and last name and whether you want to share your posters with everyone in your contact list automatically or have iOS prompt you for each call.

To create a new Contact Poster:

1. Tap ‘Edit’ and then the ‘+’ symbol, or use the ‘Create New’ option if available. 2. Choose the type of Contact Poster you would like to create: Camera (new photo), Photos (existing photo), Monogram and Memoji.

Depending on your choice:

For Camera or Photos, take a new photo or select one from your library, and adjust styles, colours, and fonts.

For Memoji, choose an existing one or create a new Memoji, customise expressions, background colour, and more.

For Monogram, select a background colour, adjust fonts and colours, and specify one or two characters for the poster.

Once you're satisfied, tap ‘Done’ and ‘Continue’.

Changing or Editing Your Contact Poster:

To switch between Contact Posters or customize them:

Head to Contacts, tap your name, then select "Contact Photo & Poster." Tap "Edit" and swipe to choose or customize a Contact Poster. To delete a Contact Poster, swipe up on it and tap the red trash can icon.

Contact Posters complement the NameDrop feature in iOS 17, making it easier to share contact information quickly by simply bringing your iPhone close to someone else's device with Bluetooth enabled.

Set up your Contact Poster to add a personalized touch to your iPhone-to-iPhone calls and enhance your interaction with contacts in iOS 17.

ALSO READ: Zomato-owned Blinkit now offers home delivery of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Latest Technology News